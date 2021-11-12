Powered by a Modern 392 HEMI, the Ringbrothers 1969 Charger Is Restomod Perfection

The second-generation Dodge Charger is among the most popular muscle cars ever built. During the last two decades, many custom builders have attempted to modernize it, but few managed to do it in such a subtle and flawless manner as brothers Jim and Mike Ring have done with the build they called Defector. Chrysler introduced the now-legendary nameplate in 1966 with the release of a two-door fastback that shared its platform and many compo... (continue reading...)