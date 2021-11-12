2022 Ford Maverick Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, It Ties the Hyundai Santa Cruz

When the Ford Motor Company decided to redesign the overseas Ranger for the U.S. market, quite a few prospective customers were shocked by how large the new Ranger is compared to the previous-generation truck. Those customers now have a Built Ford Tough alternative in the guise of the Maverick, a unibody pickup manufactured in Mexico with underpinnings and oily bits from the Bronco Sport and Escape crossovers. Only a few millimeters are s... (continue reading...)