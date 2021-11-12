2022 Ford Maverick Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, It Ties the Hyundai Santa Cruz

2022 Ford Maverick Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, It Ties the Hyundai Santa Cruz

autoevolution

Published

When the Ford Motor Company decided to redesign the overseas Ranger for the U.S. market, quite a few prospective customers were shocked by how large the new Ranger is compared to the previous-generation truck. Those customers now have a Built Ford Tough alternative in the guise of the Maverick, a unibody pickup manufactured in Mexico with underpinnings and oily bits from the Bronco Sport and Escape crossovers. Only a few millimeters are s... (continue reading...)

Full Article