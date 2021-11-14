Paddy McGuinness Beautifully Honors Eddie Kidd With Bike Stunts and Parade

Paddy McGuinness Beautifully Honors Eddie Kidd With Bike Stunts and Parade

autoevolution

Published

Few motorsport enthusiasts don’t know the name of Eddie Kidd: he wasn’t just a celebrated and several times record-breaking biker, but also a very famous stunt double in now-iconic action movies like James Bond and The Living Daylights. He’s being honored on tonight’s episode of Top Gear, and you might want to bring a hankie or two. Top Gear is a lot of things to a lot of people, but a particularly... (continue reading...)

Full Article