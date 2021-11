After sharing how proud he is of his Jeep Wrangler, Britney Spears' fiancé has added a new brand to his collection. This time, Sam Asghari took us on a small tour of his new but old muscle car, a 1965 Ford Mustang, which his dog loves. When Sam Asghari, actor and Britney Spears’ fiancé, bought his Jeep Wrangler, he couldn’t help but (continue reading...)