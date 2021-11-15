Bob Bondurant, the Legendary Driver Who Taught Movies Stars

It is difficult to say if Robert Lewis "Bob" Bondurant was a race-car driver, a philanthropist, or a teacher. He was all of these things, and then some. For many, he was and will be a role model. Bob Bondurant left a legacy behind, which may be counted in lives saved, trophies won, and trained racing drivers. He also worked trained actors for race-car movies such as the 1966 "Grand Prix," or the 1990 &q... (continue reading...)