When Lewis Hamilton made his first attempt at overtaking Max Verstappen during last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, everyone and their grandmothers gasped as both drivers went off the track midway through Turn 4. Initially, it seemed as though the Red Bull driver might have forced the reigning world champion off, only to have F1 race director Michael Masi say that nothing really happened. However, something weird DID happen. As ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Did Verstappen Force Hamilton Off in Brazil? FIA Shockingly Didn’t Check Onboard Footage
autoevolution0 shares 1 views