Yo Gotti Goes Back to Modern Cars, Shows Black Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini

Reminiscing is all fun and games, but nothing shows status more than some expensive cars from brands like Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini. And Yo Gotti’s got them all. For the last few weeks, rapper Yo Gotti, a self-declared Rolls-Royce fan, rolled in some vintage cars. He gave us a throwback to the whip he owned before he was famous, a (continue reading...)