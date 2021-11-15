Kia is developing a redesigned Niro compact crossover and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the electric version. The current Niro spawned its Niro EV electric variant for the 2019 model year. Expect this new Niro EV to debut alongside the new Niro in 2022. They should both arrive as 2023 models. Kia has only just launched the 2022 EV6, a...Full Article
2023 Kia Niro EV spy shots
