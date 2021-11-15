New Forza Horizon 5 Exploit Allows Players to Buy the Delorean Cheap!

Nothing attracts people the same way that the original Delorean does. This new hack in Forza Horizon 5 is a quick and simple way to pick up this head-turning sports car for next to no money. As a person who's driven a Delorean and spent many hours with a long-time Delorean owner, I can tell you a lot about it. No, it's not fast, and yes, those awesome doors write a check that its engine can't cash, but it's still a st... (continue reading...)