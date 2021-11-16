Hear Me Roar: The One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Shows Off for Mere Mortals

That is one sure way to draw a crowd: the world-famous, now fully-restored Aston Martin Bulldog concept showed up and showed off for pedestrians and a handful of poshly-dressed folks in central London over the weekend. The Bulldog was built in 1979 and was supposed to establish Aston Martin as the maker of the world’s fastest production car, with a top speed of 237 mph (381.4 kph) and a limited run of just 15 to 25 units. After ... (continue reading...)