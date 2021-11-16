Lucid Says It Will Make 20,000 Electric Cars Next Year, Order Book Already at $1.3 Billion

Lucid Motors believes that it will produce 20,000 fully electric vehicles next year, with reservations for its debut model, the Air, having already surpassed 17,000. This puts their order book at more than $1.3 billion. Even though the EV-maker is confident that it will hit its production goal in 2022, it does however acknowledge the risks brought on by ongoing disruptions to global supply chains, although steps are being taken to mitigat... (continue reading...)