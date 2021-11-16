2023 Kia Niro Electric SUV Flaunts New Lighting Signature in Germany

Long before Ioniq became the electric sub-brand of Hyundai, the South Korean company launched the Ioniq five-door liftback in 2016. The first production car with three levels of electrification and no internal combustion-exclusive option is twinned with the Kia Niro, a compact-ish crossover offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. Continuously improved over the years, (continue reading...)