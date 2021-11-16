1929 Ford Doodlebug Found in the Woods Gets First Wash in Decades, Engine Still Runs

Ever heard of the Ford Doodlebug? Of course, you haven't, it's not even a real nameplate. Doodlebug is a slang name for a home-built tractor during World War 2. Why did farmers build their own tractors? Well, since most manufacturers were required to support the American war effort, farming equipment was in short supply. So farmers took things into their own hands and turned old cars into small tractors. Most of them were usuall... (continue reading...)