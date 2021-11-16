Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races 1,000-Horsepower McLaren 720S with Shocking Results

Racing two of the world's most special cars is just another normal day at DragTimes. What isn't normal is how close each of these races is between the 1,000 horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid and a tuned 1,000 horsepower McLaren 720S Spider. Brooks, from DragTimes, is well known for his intensely fast collection of sports cars and supercars. In the first frame of the video below, we see a Mazda FD RX-7, a Ford GT, (continue reading...)