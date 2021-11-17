An Ariane 5 was recently stacked at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, and it's currently undergoing final preparations to receive the massive James Webb Space Telescope. Once integrated with the telescope, the Ariane 5 will send Webb on its ultimate space journey. On November 11th, the rocket's upper stage arrived at the launch vehicle integration facility in (continue reading...)Full Article
Ariane 5 Rocket Gears Up to Launch the World's Most Powerful Telescope into Space
