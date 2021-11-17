Verstappen Onboard Camera Footage Released, Mercedes Request Official Incident Review

In the days following the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, we’ve begun collecting explanations regarding the missing onboard camera footage from Max Verstappen’s #33 Red Bull. For those of you who don’t know what happened, Verstappen and Hamilton both went off the track at Turn 4 in Brazil, with the young Dutchman possibly forcing the reigning World Champion off. Sadly, neither the public nor the stewards had acces... (continue reading...)