Lewis Hamilton’s “Important” Days Off Are on an Electric Lift Surfboard

Lewis Hamilton won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on Sunday and needs to take some time to chill. He does that by being his adventurous self and “focusing on the water” on an electric Lift surfboard. We already know that Lewis Hamilton is in a different league compared to the rest of the Formula 1 drivers, as Lando Norris said, jokingly suggesting that the Brit should drive a three-wheel car j... (continue reading...)