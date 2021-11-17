Lewis Hamilton won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on Sunday and needs to take some time to chill. He does that by being his adventurous self and “focusing on the water” on an electric Lift surfboard. We already know that Lewis Hamilton is in a different league compared to the rest of the Formula 1 drivers, as Lando Norris said, jokingly suggesting that the Brit should drive a three-wheel car j... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lewis Hamilton’s “Important” Days Off Are on an Electric Lift Surfboard
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Amazon's Black Friday sale is on — here's a monster list of the top deals
*UPDATE: Nov. 16, 2021, 11:20 a.m. EST *We've scoured Amazon for all the best Black Friday deals. Read on for the top discounts on..
Mashable