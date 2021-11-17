Electric-vehicle startup Lucid has only just started production of its first model, the 2022 Air luxury sedan, but its share price has been on a tear since the company went public via a SPAC deal in July. On Tuesday the share price shot up 24% following the release of positive news about reservations and production numbers, bringing Lucid's market...Full Article
Lucid's market value now higher than Ford
