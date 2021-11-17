Toyota on Wednesday revealed U.S. information for the first member of its new BZ (Beyond Zero) sub-brand for electric vehicles. It's a small crossover similar in size to the top-selling RAV4, and it's due in U.S. showrooms in mid-2022 as a 2023 model. The crossover was previewed in April by the BZ4X concept and carries that name into production. A...Full Article
Preview: 2023 Toyota BZ4X electric crossover revealed with 214 hp, 250-mile range
