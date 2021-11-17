Lucid Motors Overtakes Ford as Its Valuation Pursuit of Tesla Begins

Yesterday, Lucid Motors' market value reached just over $89 billion thanks to an appreciation of roughly 24 percent of its shares. Were you tired of following the Twitter activity of the CEO of one EV-making company? Well, you can now start following Peter Rawlinson, the CEO of Lucid Motors because what he says is beginning to have an important impact on the company as well. To be fair, his statements seem to be less inspi... (continue reading...)