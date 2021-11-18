They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. But if that man is like Travis Barker, a passionate car collector with enough money of his own to buy whatever he wants, the way is an iconic car. What do you get the person who has everything, including enough money to buy the things he doesn’t have yet? This must’ve been the question on reality star Kourtney Kardashian’s mind as she was sh... (continue reading...)Full Article
Travis Barker Gets a 1987 Buick GNX for His Birthday Because Kourtney Kardashian Rocks
