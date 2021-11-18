Both modern iterations of Dodge’s Charger and Challenger series are turning into veritable classics as we speak. After all, the former’s seventh generation appeared in 2011 and the latter’s third one in 2008. And people have not forgotten they are both starting to grow long in the tooth. For example, Siim Parn – the Estonian pixel master better known as spdesignsest ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Contemporary Dodge Daytona SRT Super Stock Looks Way Too Good to Be Real
autoevolution0 shares 1 views