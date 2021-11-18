Hyundai Kona, Accent, and Kona EV Win Residual Value Awards From J.D. Power

J.D. Power has just released its list of the 2022 Residual Value Awards and Hyundai won more segments than any other brand. Over 19 different brands that won, only Honda matched Hyundai's three awards. Here's a deep dive into what that means and why Hyundai did so well. The J.D. Power ALG division projects the residual value of all new vehicles on the market. These awards are given to vehicles that are projected to hold the hig... (continue reading...)