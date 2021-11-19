Rolls-Royce fully electric aircraft, the Spirit of Innovation, took to the skies for the first time in September. Now, only two months later, the company says that the airplane managed to break multiple records that highlight its impressive capabilities, including a speed record that took it to 387,4 mph (623 kph). The tests were run at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site on N... (continue reading...)Full Article
Rolls-Royce All-Electric Aircraft Smashes Speed Record, Clocks 387 MPH
