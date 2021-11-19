New Buick GL8 Flagship Concept Out To Prove That Minivans Still Have a Future

Meet Buick’s second concept vehicle on display at Auto Guangzhou 2021, following the debut of the spectacular yet surprisingly unassuming Smart Pod. This vehicle is, thankfully, not a pod, but rather a GL8 minivan that’s been spun around inside a time machine, exiting sometime in the future. Dubbed the GL8 Flagship Concept, it was created by PATAC design professionals in Shanghai, designed with sculptural surfaces that... (continue reading...)