We have already told you a bit about the all-new Kia Niro. It is being developed under the SG2 codename and spy pictures taken in Germany showed it will adopt a new lighting signature, inspired by the 2019 HabaNiro Concept. Kia has just confirmed a few of these elements by releasing teaser images of the new car. It will be officially introduced at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show on November 25. That may anticipate the dates we had about its ... (continue reading...)Full Article
New-Generation Kia Niro Will Debut on November 25 at the Seoul Mobility Show
autoevolution0 shares 5 views
Related news coverage
Next-gen Kia Niro teased ahead of Nov. 25 reveal
Kia will unveil a redesigned Niro compact crossover on November 25 at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. Teaser shots released on Monday..
MotorAuthority
2022 Kia Niro officially previewed ahead of Thursday unveiling
Big-selling crossover will be reinvented with styling influenced by the radical HabaNiro concept
Kia will unwrap the..
Autocar