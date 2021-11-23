All New Homes in the U.K. Are Now Officially Required to Come With Charging Points for EVs
All new homes in the United Kingdom are required to come with an EV charger, under new legislation recently announced by the British government. Initially proposed two years ago as a solution to increase electric vehicle adoption in the United Kingdom, the new legislation announced on November 22 requires that homes as well as new buildings such as workplaces and supermarkets, have to install EV charging points starting with 2022. (continue reading...)Full Article