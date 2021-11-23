Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Ready to Storm Europe, Is Priced From £35,250 in UK

Following its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, which was designed specifically for European customers, is finally ready to take to the streets. Pricing for this sporty station wagon starts from £35,250 ($47,180) in the UK, where buyers can also experience four other Genesis models in the G70 and G80 sedans, as well as the GV70 and GV80 SUVs. Like the sedan variant, the (continue reading...)