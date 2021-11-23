New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next 12 months, all in one place



Keeping track of new cars and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.



2020 produced an influx of major new models from mainstream manufacturers, including the Volkswagen ID 3, Honda E and Vauxhall Corsa-e, despite an ongoing global health emergency, as well as the first models from new brands, such as the Polestar 2. It's now almost the end of 2021 and we've seen a host of electric models as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules.



Here's our list of what EVs are coming before the year is out, with a comprehensive list of next year’s biggest electric models.



*Winter 2021*



*BMW i4*



Based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is also due this year, the electric BMW saloon will rival the Tesla Model 3 with 373 miles of range from an 80kWh battery and 523bhp electric motor - giving it more power than the upcoming M4. BMW is accelerating its electric vehicle plans, and so production of the i4 has been brought forward to the autumn of this year.



Technology will be a major focus of the car, with BMW’s eighth-generation iDrive operating system enabling over-the-air updates.



*BMW iX*



BMW's upcoming flagship should arrive before the turn of the year, starting from £69,905, and promising two powertrains. The family SUV caused plenty of controversy at launch with its radical styling, but it appears the German EV will have the performance to back up those powerful looks. Both models will be offered in the UK in Sport and M Sport trims. As standard, Sport includes a 12.3in digital instrument display, which links with the 14.9in touchscreen to create a 'curved' display unit, an 18-speaker Harmon/Kardon audio system, 21in wheels and a range of driver assistance systems.



BMW has optimised range by increasing the energy density of the batteries, rather than the size of the units themselves, to reduce weight. The xDrive40 is capable of charging at speeds of up to 150kW, which, BMW claims, is fast enough to gain more than 56 miles of charge in as little as 10 minutes, whereas the xDrive50 has 200kW charging capability for 75 miles in 10 minutes. Both cars, the company claims, can be charged from 10% to 80% capacity in less than 40 minutes and use less than 21kWh of electricity per 62 miles travelled, on average. Over the course of 125,000 miles, BMW claims, the iX xDrive40 has a 45%-lower global warming potential than that of a comparable diesel car.



*Cupra Born*



The second non-VW model to launch on the MEB platform, the Born has a very similar powertrain and engineering to the ID hatchback, but opts for sportier styling and a more engaging driving experience. Set to launch at the end of 2021, it will be powered by a 77kWh (82kWh gross) battery pack and promises 310 miles of range per charge. Customers will be able to choose from four lithium ion battery packs and motor combinations. A 45kWh, 150bhp model with up to 211 miles of range marks the entry point, with a 58kWh, 204bhp model positioned just above returning 260 miles of range.



As with the ID 3, a 77kWh battery is specified on top- rung variants, offering an official range of 335 miles. The most powerful versions use a 231bhp motor that sends the hatchback from rest to 62mph in 6.6sec. Cupra claims the largest battery can gain 62 miles of range in seven minutes using a 125kW charger, while a 5-80% charge from a 125kW fast charger takes 35 minutes.



*GMC Hummer EV*



Set to go into production in the final months of 2021, with customer deliveries to follow next year, GMC’s bold electric pick-up truck is set to resurrect the Hummer brand in the US. Although it's unlikely to make its way to Europe in any official capacity, the extreme EV looks set to make a big impact on the other side of the Atlantic, with an estimated 986bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, a 0-60mph time of around three seconds and up to 350 miles of range on a full charge.



*Volvo C40 Recharge*



The Volvo C40 is the Swedish company’s second fully electric vehicle, and is based on its first; the XC40 Recharge P8 SUV. The C40 is just as long and wide as the XC40, but the sloping, coupe roofline reduces the height of the car (and consequently the rear headroom). A 78kWh battery returns a range of around 260 miles, and the 201bhp electric motors on each axle bring a 0-62mph figure of 4.9sec. First deliveries will commence before the year is out.



*Cars arriving in 2022*



Yes, the Ami is coming to the UK. The tiny two-seat EV is destined for UK dealerships in Spring 2022 after 13,000 customers registered an interest. The decision marks a significant U-turn for the brand: the Ami was never intended for sale in Britain, but following the reception from eager buyers and having been championed by the firm’s managing director Eurig Druce, it has got the go-ahead. The Ami will only be sold in left-hand drive, but at 1390mm in width, and with strong all-round visibility due to its 2410mm length, in practice this means the driver sits only around 300mm adrift of a typical car driver. Other modifications required for sale in the UK are limited to changing the charging plug for a Type 2 fitting, plus headlamp adjustments and calibration to miles per hour.



*Fisker Ocean*



The seven-seat Fisker Ocean is set to rival the Tesla Model Y with a range of 300 miles. The firm claims it will be the “world’s most sustainable vehicle,” and most versions will feature a 301bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain. We’ll likely see a fair few around the UK, as British electric car subscription service Onto will add the upcoming Fisker Ocean SUV to its line-up - and Fisker will soon open a special vehicle development outpost on our shores.



*Genesis Electrified GV70*



Genesis claims its electric GV70 will “set a new standard for luxury electric SUVs.” The model is set to come to Europe (no pricing information has been revealed yet, though) offering more than 310 miles of range. The SUV, which already has its own internal combustion engined model, will be available with four-wheel drive only and a total of four motors producing 214bhp and 258lb ft of torque on each axle. Maximum power output is pegged at 482bhp and 516lb ft, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec when the car is in Boost mode.



*Hyundai Ioniq 5 N*



Hyundai has committed to offering electric models under its N performance division in the near-future - and what's understood to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 has now been spied testing. A new version of the electric SUV has been snapped in action on public roads near the Nürburgring, where the European arm of the N division is based. Hyundai has already launched N-badged versions of the i20, i30, i30 Fastback, Kona and the US-market Veloster and is committed to expanding the line-up of N and N-Line models to 18 by the end of 2022.



*Hyundai Ioniq 6*



The Ioniq 6 will become the flagship model for Hyundai’s all-new Ioniq electric sub-brand. The EV saloon will be heavily based on the swooping Prophecy concept first seen in March 2020, and will ride on the firm’s new Electric Global Modular Platform, which has been designed around a long wheelbase and flat floor for maximum interior space. The cabin will be modelled on a “smart living room”, with various possible seating configurations.



A high-performance Ioniq 6 will likely use dual motors to deliver a top speed of around 162mph, and a 0-62mph sprint time of less than 3.5sec. Range will vary between models, with the most capable variants expected to manage more than 310 miles between charges. High-speed 800V charging capability at up to 350kW will be standard, and models will be backwards-compatible with existing 400V charging stations.



*Lotus Evija*



Although it was hoped that production could begin in time for the first deliveries to be completed in 2020, the Lotus Evija was pushed back until the latter stages of 2021. Even so, the Evija has already sold out its first year allocation, despite costing £2.04 million each and build slots requiring a £250,000 deposit. We drove the prototype earlier this year, which was limited to 1578bhp and a 140mph top speed. The production model is expected to have over 1972bhp, regenerative braking, active aerodynamics, active suspension, torque vectoring and stability and traction control. It is reportedly targeting a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a top speed of over 200mph, and a 0-186mph sprint of less than nine seconds. It’s more powerful than both the 1479bhp Bugatti Chiron and 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista.



*Mini Moke*



The recently revived Mini Moke will return next year as an all-electric model. Order books for the new EV are open with prices starting from £29,150 before taxes and incentives, meaning it will launch from £32,480 in the UK. Both right- and left-hand drive variants are available and power is supplied by a 44bhp motor. That might not seem much, but the Mini Moke’s lightweight body, which tips the scales at just 800kg, will mean a 0-34mph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 62mph.



*MG E-Motion*



A two-door, four-seat electric sports car will bring MG's history with sports cars into the modern era. Though a name has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be heavily based on the E-Motion concept shown at the 2017 Shanghai motor show, albeit with significantly modified styling. Parent company SAIC's twin-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain should give it a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds.



*Mercedes EQE*



The electric E-Class equivalent sits atop the brand’s EVA2 platform, following the larger and more luxury-oriented EQS, and will be launched in mid-2022 as a rival to EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2. Prices will be confirmed closer to its launch, but expect the EQE to be available from around £60,000 – roughly midway between the E-Class and EQS.



*Nissan Ariya*



The Leaf may have helped Nissan get an early lead in the electric car class, but it is hoping the Ariya will have an even bigger impact. Set to go on sale in the latter half of 2021 as a rival to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID 4, the SUV will make its debut with up to 310 miles of range. Five different versions have been confirmed for the UK, with single-motor, front-wheel-drive and twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains offered, as well as a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh batteries. A range-topping e-4orce Performance model will produce 389bhp and cover 0-62mph in 5.1sec.



*Ora Cat*



Great Wall Motors believes its new Ora EV has the "the potential to be a game changer." It's based on the Chinese manufacturer’s Lemon platform and promises a maximum range of around 249 miles. It's powered by a single electric motor producing 169bhp and 184lb ft, which can send it from 0-31mph in 3.8sec, and comes equipped with numerous driver assistance systems not "seen before in the lower mid-segment". Great Wall intends for Ora to become a "completely new lifestyle brand", and despite its compact size and accessible billing, the Cat comes with much of the advanced technology of the Wey Coffee 01 - a luxury SUV from GWM’s new premium brand.



*Porsche Macan EV*



The Macan EV is still in its test phase, but already a raft of design tweaks are noticeable ahead of its 2022 release date. The EV will feature slimmed-down headlights alongside the lack of any physical grille, bar a lower air intake. The roofline also appears to be lower and more coupé-like than that of today’s Macan, while the rear end appears to have been subtly reconfigured.



*Renault Megane E-Tech*



Renault will move forward with its electrification strategy with the new Megane E-Tech, which offers 292-miles of range. The E-Tech comes with a choice of two power outputs for the electric motor (128bhp and 215bhp) and two battery sizes (40kWh and 60kWh). Claimed ranges iare 186 and 292 miles respectively, while the quickest variant will manage 0-62mph in 7.4sec. With the optional 130kW DC charging, it’s possible to charge the battery from 15-80% in 30 minutes.



*Ssangyong Korando*



The Koreon firm will introduce an electric Korando later this year, marking the brand's first EV. It comes as the brand focuses on its business rehabilitation efforts, as it searches for new investment having struggled financially over the last few years.



*Tesla Model S Plaid*



Long promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk, the Model S Plaid will challenge Porsche's Taycan Turbo S for the electric performance saloon crown. It will use three motors to produce around 1100bhp and is capable of 0-60mph in less than 2.0sec. Top speed is expected to be 200mph, with Tesla claiming it will be the most powerful and quickest-accelerating production car in the world. The Plaid (named as a nod to Mel Brooks' comedy classic Spaceballs) will also gain a larger battery, allowing for as much as 520 miles of driving range on a single charge. Pre-orders are being accepted now, with UK prices starting from £130,980. Elon Musk also confirmed the model could appear in China as early as March 2022.



*Tesla Model Y*



The much-in-demand crossover SUV will arrive with the option to add a third row - which could make it the go-to EV for large families. It shares a platform and powertrain with the Model 3 saloon, which will hopefully speed up Tesla's ability to deliver cars on time. A more advanced version of the company’s ‘supercomputer’ semi-autonomous driving system is also predicted, as is a more potent Performance variant. Long Range versions of the car are purported to hit 315 miles on the EPA test cycle, although it may fall slightly short of this figure when run under WLTP regulations in Europe.



*Toyota bZ4X*



Hybrid power was Toyota's bread and butter for a long time, but the firm is now gearing towards all-electric power with the launch of its first battery electric vehicle. The bZ4X features a radical design and will spearhead the firm’s charge towards production of 15 electric models by 2025. Two variants will be offered, starting with the front-driven entry car with a single motor producing 201bhp and 195lb ft cracking the 0-62mph sprint in 8.4 seconds. Meanwhile, a four-wheel drive, twin-motor range-topper boosts power to 214bhp, torque to 248bhp and cuts the 0-62mph time to 7.7 seconds. Power is supplied from a 71.4kWh battery pack with a WLTP range of more than 280 miles.*Volkswagen ID 5*The ID 5 is the third member of Volkswagen’s family of bespoke EVs, joining the ID 3 and the closely related ID 4 crossover in dealerships next year. The standard rear-driven ID 5 will be offered from around the £47,000 mark with a familiar choice of 172bhp and 201bhp motors, which get it from 0-62mph in 10.4sec and 8.4sec respectively. A 77kWh battery (standard in the UK) offers a maximum range of 323 miles – a slight boost over the straight-backed ID 4, courtesy of the new car’s improved aerodynamics.