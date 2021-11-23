James Webb Final Preparations Go Wrong, Space Launch Pushed Closer to Christmas

NASA announced that the launch date for the giant space telescope was delayed again. Due to an issue encountered during its final preparations, the James Webb observatory will now have to take its million-mile voyage closer to Christmas, on December 22nd. The Webb Space Telescope is an international partnership between NASA and European and Canadian space agencies. Work on the giant telescope began three decades ago, and initially, Webb... (continue reading...)

