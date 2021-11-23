NASA announced that the launch date for the giant space telescope was delayed again. Due to an issue encountered during its final preparations, the James Webb observatory will now have to take its million-mile voyage closer to Christmas, on December 22nd. The Webb Space Telescope is an international partnership between NASA and European and Canadian space agencies. Work on the giant telescope began three decades ago, and initially, Webb... (continue reading...)Full Article
James Webb Final Preparations Go Wrong, Space Launch Pushed Closer to Christmas
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ariane 5 Rocket Gears Up to Launch the World's Most Powerful Telescope into Space
An Ariane 5 was recently stacked at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, and it's currently undergoing final preparations to..
autoevolution