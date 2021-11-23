Most Peculiar Cars at the 2021 LA Auto Show, Cybertruck-Killer and Toilet Car Included

Supercar Blondie’s Sergi Galiano visited the 2021 LA Auto Show and picked up a few of the craziest car concepts out there. One was a pretty cool solar-paneled pickup truck and another one was a... toilet car. For real. There’s nothing more fun than checking out new cars, that are unveiled just for this occasion. So Sergi Galiano went right to work and visited the 2021 LA Auto Show. His video shows some peculiar models... (continue reading...)