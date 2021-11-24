2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, Familiar Refreshing New Look

The mid-sized truck is currently a glowing segment. Part of the reason is these trucks are more inclined to offer value and function than luxury. The Toyota Tacoma TRD, Chevy Colorado ZR, Ford Ranger, and Ford Maverick are worthwhile contenders, but do they match the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X? Jakub and Yuri from StraightPipes got the chance to checkout and drive this mid-sized truck and compare it to the competition. (continue reading...)