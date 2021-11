Audi is in the process of developing a mid-cycle update for its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric crossovers, and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype is for the regular E-Tron but similar changes will feature on the coupe-like E-Tron Sportback, prototypes for which are also out testing (shown below). The E-Tron arrived in 2018 as a...