Ford on Wednesday revealed its redesigned Ranger mid-size pickup truck. The version unveiled has been developed for global markets but the styling and some of the specs should match U.S.-spec Rangers expected to land at dealerships in 2022 as 2023 models. The current Ranger was only introduced in the U.S. for the 2019 model year but has been on...Full Article
Redesigned Ford Ranger debuts with aggressive looks, bigger footprint
MotorAuthority0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Many new models will land in showrooms before the year is out. Here's your go-to guide for all of them
It can be quite a..
Autocar