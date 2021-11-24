BMW M will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and the German marque has already announced a few special touches for all the cars ordered until January 2022. Do not worry, as M Performance models will be able to get the same ornaments through an optional order, but they have the same deadline. The big change with the special edition models comes in the form of the BMW emblem, which is replaced by one that has the classic BMW Motors... (continue reading...)Full Article
This Is What You Will Get With a Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary BMW M Vehicle
autoevolution0 shares 1 views