One Lucky Earthling Just Won Two Tickets on a Virgin Galactic Space Flight

Going to space isn't cheap, that's for sure. Luckily, this mom from Antigua and Barbuda will experience zero-G for free because she just won a trip on a Virgin Galactic's commercial flight. Her name is Keisha Schahaff, and she hopes to bring her daughter along on this memorable journey. Keisha won two seats after entering a raffle organized by Virgin Galactic in partnership with charity fundraising platform (continue reading...)