Tesla To Offer $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brakes for the Model S Plaid Next Year

Tesla says that its Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit will be available starting in mid-2022. The parts alone cost a whopping $20,000 and require buyers to have 21-inch wheels on their Model S Plaid. At least it covers all four corners. There's no doubt that the Model S Plaid is the most intense Tesla ever made. It's actually one of the most intense production cars ever made. For a short time it... (continue reading...)