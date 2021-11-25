Bugatti La Voiture Noire Shows Up in London, Goes on Display for Christmas

Introduced in 2019, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire remains a mystery as far as ownership goes. While some rumors suggest that it was purchased by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most expensive production car has yet to be delivered. The La Voiture Noire keeps popping up in various places, but it's actually the prototype that Bugatti unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. In 2020, the concept was showcased ... (continue reading...)