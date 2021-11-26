The vehicles celebrities own say a lot about them, especially when they’re meant to reflect their status. But prior to being a Duchess, Kate Middleton drove a Volkswagen Golf. Now, she sits behind the wheel of a sports car: the Audi R8. Kate Middleton and P... (continue reading...)Full Article
Duchess of Cambridge’s First Car Was a Volkswagen Golf, Now She Drives an Audi R8
