2022 Toyota Corolla Gains Multimedia Update, New Colors and New Trek Special Edition Spec

Toyota is enhancing the Corolla for the 2022 model year in Europe with a series of visual upgrades and new technology features. The main novelty is the Corolla now getting the carmaker’s latest infotainment system, which should significantly enhance connectivity and functionality. The system will be standard on Mid+, GR Sport, Trek and High grades, and an optional extra on Mid-grade models. Powered by a faster CPU that operates ... (continue reading...)