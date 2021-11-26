Affordable Talon 1 XC MTB Is Bent on Ending Up Under Your Christmas Tree

In the search for the perfect bike, it can be complicated to find one to fit all styles. But, XC bikes have a knack for being solid all-around machines. In that spirit, Giant boasts the ultra-affordable Talon 1. Whenever you look for a bike, it really depends on what sort of riding you intend to do. But if you want a machine to ride around just about anywhere you find a road or path, a cross-country bicycle is an obvious choice. (continue reading...)