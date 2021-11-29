Norway to Build One of the World’s First High-Speed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boats

Norway to Build One of the World’s First High-Speed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boats

autoevolution

Published

In the next years, green shipping is expected to become the norm, instead of the exception. Although more difficult to implement on vessels, compared to cars, hybrid-electric systems, and hydrogen fuel cell technology are an important path to decarbonizing the maritime industry, slowly but surely. Norway wants only zero-emission cruise ships and ferries to be allowed near its world heritage fjords starting from 2026, as part of the broade... (continue reading...)

Full Article