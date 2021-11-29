In the next years, green shipping is expected to become the norm, instead of the exception. Although more difficult to implement on vessels, compared to cars, hybrid-electric systems, and hydrogen fuel cell technology are an important path to decarbonizing the maritime industry, slowly but surely. Norway wants only zero-emission cruise ships and ferries to be allowed near its world heritage fjords starting from 2026, as part of the broade... (continue reading...)Full Article
Norway to Build One of the World’s First High-Speed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boats
autoevolution0 shares 5 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biologist Answers Biology Questions From Twitter
WIRED
Biologist Thor Hanson answers the internet's burning questions about biology. How do extinct species come back? How will the human..