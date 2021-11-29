Australia Drops Massive Project for Its First Paved Runway in Antarctica, After Five Years
Published
Antarctica is a territory that’s difficult to “conquer” even today, with all the available advancements in technology. A good example of that is the recent announcement made by Australia’s environment minister, Sussan Ley, confirming that the country’s massive infrastructure project in the area has been dropped. The Australian Antarctic Program operates a blue-ice runway at the Wilkins Aer... (continue reading...)Full Article