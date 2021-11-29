There’s no age limit to how young you should be when you’re introduced to the lavish lifestyle. Nicki Minaj is treating her son to private jets and documenting it all on social media while on board a Gulfstream IV. We already know how much Nicki Minaj enjoys her status and wealth. With a net worth of around $100 million, she spends a lot of money on cars (which are mostly pink, (continue reading...)Full Article
Nicki Minaj's Son Is Flying in Private Jets Already, Travels in a Gulfstream
autoevolution0 shares 1 views