14-Year-Old Girl Drives the 1,400-HP Hoonicorn, Challenges a 4,000-HP Corvette

Some 10 years ago I did my first ever podcast with a local pro drifter that was driving a Nissan S14 at the time. These days, he is still driving, but his main focus shifted towards his 14-year-old daughter. With her father's guidance, she won an International Drifting Challenge, proving that kids are the future of motorsport. That being said, Ken Block's most recent move shouldn't come as a shock. After a successful first ... (continue reading...)