Cryptocurrencies are slowly making their way on the luxury markets of superyachts and private jets. A bold luxury yacht seller has recently announced that the beautiful Vianne model can be purchased with any major cryptocurrency, which would represent a significant milestone for the yachting industry. Benetti is one of the most famous builders in the world of (continue reading...)Full Article
This Superyacht With a Golf Pad Could Become the Largest Yacht Ever Bought With NFTs
autoevolution0 shares 3 views