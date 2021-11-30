Is it that time of the year again when you’re looking to refresh the appearance of the screens you’re staring at all day, but are at a loss as to what wallpaper to choose? Well, you might want to consider giving this photo here a shot, supplied by our friends working for the United States Air Force (USAF). The military branch seems to have no shortage of talented personnel, and we don’t mean that in a strictl... (continue reading...)Full Article
This Is Where F-15 Eagles Go to Rest When Not Out Hunting, Japanese-Style
autoevolution0 shares 1 views