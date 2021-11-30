Now that the 2021 LA Auto Show has shown us an electric future, our friends at Consumer Reports have published their annual Reliability Survey. Let’s analyze their findings for best and worst to help you make an informed decision. Starting at the bottom, here are the five most problematic 2022 models scored from most to least reliable. Compare these offerings to what's new at the 2021 LA Auto Show to see how far automa... (continue reading...)Full Article
Consumer Reports Reliability Survey Introduces Newcomers and Upsets the Old Guard
autoevolution0 shares 1 views