Bentley has announced that customers of the Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible can now spec their vehicles with the Mulliner Blackline package. For those who are unaware of what that means, it involves an external treatment that is available across the Bentley range. In other words, instead of all the chromed ornaments on the exterior of Continental GT or (continue reading...)Full Article
Bentley Continental GT Is Now Available With Mulliner Blackline Specification
autoevolution0 shares 1 views