Keith Leech coined the expression Whompy Wheels after realizing multiple Tesla vehicles in junkyards presented suspension issues that were not compatible with the crashes that put them there. Other situations made it clear that the suspension is an Achilles’ heel in the American brand. A new recall involving the Model Y gives us an idea about what is wrong and who Tesla’s supplier is: Ningbo Tuopu. That’s wha... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Recalls 826 Model Y Units for Suspension Knuckle Fractures
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tesla Model Y Faces a Much Larger Suspension Knuckle Recall in China: 21,599 Units
On November 21, Tesla warned NHTSA that 826 Model Y units would have to go through an inspection due to issues with suspension..
autoevolution